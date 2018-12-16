Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) is Mutual Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 84.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,330 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,027,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,153,000 after buying an additional 3,709,066 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,772,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,054,000 after buying an additional 411,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,211,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,402,000 after buying an additional 361,436 shares during the last quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp now owns 9,175,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,099,000 after buying an additional 355,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,342,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,483,000 after buying an additional 302,153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $133.12 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $129.84 and a 1-year high of $151.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

