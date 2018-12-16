Vectors Research Management LLC Acquires New Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 118.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 845.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $98.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.54 and a 12-month high of $135.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.48 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 307.54%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

