Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Stake Lessened by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc cut its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,531,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 217,386 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 12.77% of Ventas worth $2,475,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 83.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Golub Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

In related news, EVP T Richard Riney sold 15,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,018,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $62.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.06. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $65.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Ventas had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $936.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.7925 dividend. This is a positive change from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.96%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Ventas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 target price on shares of Ventas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.21.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Stake Lessened by Vanguard Group Inc” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/ventas-inc-vtr-stake-lessened-by-vanguard-group-inc.html.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.