Vera Bradley (VRA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

VRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Vera Bradley presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $294.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.39. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $17.38.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 12th. The textile maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $97.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.68 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.80%. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Anne Marie Ray sold 14,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $152,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael C. Ray sold 2,429 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $36,119.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,636.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,220,507 shares of company stock worth $18,016,990 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 294.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

