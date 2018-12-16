Vereit Inc (VER) Short Interest Update

Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,324,362 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the November 15th total of 25,978,059 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,555,558 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vereit by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,065,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,710 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Vereit by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,617,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,678 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vereit by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,334,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,671,000 after acquiring an additional 734,697 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vereit by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 21,014,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vereit by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,288,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,994,000 after acquiring an additional 193,587 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VER opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Vereit has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.53.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.27). Vereit had a negative net margin of 11.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $289.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vereit will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Vereit in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vereit from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has a total asset book value of $14.3 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.6 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

