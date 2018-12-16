Veritable L.P. Cuts Stake in GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBA)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its position in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 939.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GCI Liberty during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in GCI Liberty during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GCI Liberty by 77.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new stake in GCI Liberty during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLIBA opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. GCI Liberty Inc has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $55.47.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $210.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.00 million. GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 26.66% and a negative net margin of 67.49%. Equities research analysts expect that GCI Liberty Inc will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Tuesday, December 4th.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also provides cable services; and online invitation and social event planning services, as well as engages in the online lending and real estate business.

