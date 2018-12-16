Veritable L.P. Increases Stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,978 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 472.3% during the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,013 shares of the software company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth $104,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Splunk from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Splunk from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Splunk from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.16.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $105.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.84. Splunk Inc has a 52-week low of $80.61 and a 52-week high of $130.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $480.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.60 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 20.60% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas Merritt sold 11,883 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $1,270,768.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 231,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,760,032.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 8,750 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.24, for a total value of $912,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,773 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,766 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions. Its software solutions include cloud services, enterprise security, application delivery, big data, business analytics, and information technology operations and log management. The company was founded by Erik M. Swan, Michael J.

