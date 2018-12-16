Veritable L.P. Trims Stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)

Veritable L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESS opened at $262.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.23. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $214.03 and a 12-month high of $267.41.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $350.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.58 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 27.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.47%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $262.00 to $284.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $269.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.82.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 3,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.63, for a total transaction of $760,921.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,997 shares in the company, valued at $12,125,482.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Eudy sold 1,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total transaction of $462,406.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,895,965.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,009 shares of company stock worth $1,779,466. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 248 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes, excluding six properties in various stages of active development, one commercial building, preferred equity co-investments, and loan investments.

