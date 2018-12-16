Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,517 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Manhattan Associates at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MANH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $848,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MANH. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub cut Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.24. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.39.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.38 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segment: The Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

