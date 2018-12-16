VICI Properties Inc (VICI) Short Interest Up 107.6% in November

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,317,868 shares, a growth of 107.6% from the November 15th total of 7,858,866 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,302,436 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of VICI opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 65.13 and a quick ratio of 65.13. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $22.99.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.38 million. As a group, analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%.

Several brokerages have commented on VICI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Nomura began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $120,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth $120,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth $142,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth $235,000.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc, an asset real estate investment trust, owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The company's property portfolio includes 20 gaming facilities comprising approximately 36 million square feet, as well as approximately 14,500 hotel rooms, 150 restaurants, bars, and nightclubs.

