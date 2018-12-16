Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 643,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 22,727 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VVR. Ford Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 201.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,642 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $424,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 48.9% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 109,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 35,928 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Shares of VVR opened at $3.98 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $4.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is a boost from Invesco Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/vident-investment-advisory-llc-raises-stake-in-invesco-senior-income-trust-vvr.html.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.