Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,632 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $822,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,679,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,123,000 after acquiring an additional 63,716 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 107,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher A. Graham sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $514,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,002.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Teets, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.85 per share, with a total value of $677,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,022,779 shares in the company, valued at $170,021,069.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Steel Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $36.00 price target on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $32.20 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.62 and a twelve month high of $52.10. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 4th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a diversified carbon-steel steel producer and metals recycler in the U.S. It produces a wide array of steel – beams, bars, steel sheet, and more. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, Steel Fabrication Operations, and Others.

