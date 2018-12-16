Vinci (DG) Earns Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vinci (EPA:DG) in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale set a €103.70 ($120.58) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €93.50 ($108.72) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €96.09 ($111.74).

Vinci has a one year low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a one year high of €88.80 ($103.26).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates motorway concession with a network of 4,422 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

