Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 8,852 Heritage Financial Corp (HFWA)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 61.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 1,948.0% during the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 6,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,000 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $173,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,593.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa Banner sold 1,326 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $44,341.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,387 shares in the company, valued at $79,821.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,326 shares of company stock worth $390,491. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFWA opened at $30.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. Heritage Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $37.40.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.63 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Corp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.95%.

HFWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

