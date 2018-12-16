Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Stake in First Financial Bancorp (FFBC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,141 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bancorp by 597.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp in the second quarter worth $146,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp in the second quarter worth $159,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in First Financial Bancorp by 114.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp in the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

FFBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First Financial Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. First Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $33.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.74 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.69%.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and other banking, and banking-related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

