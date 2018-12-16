Virtu Financial LLC Invests $318,000 in Meredith Co. (MDP) Stock

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in Meredith in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Meredith in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Meredith in the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Meredith by 29.2% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meredith by 59.5% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period.

In related news, insider John S. Zieser sold 6,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $351,162.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick B. Henry sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $60,724.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,610 shares of company stock worth $1,081,858. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Meredith from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meredith from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Meredith from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Meredith in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Shares of Meredith stock opened at $53.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.28. Meredith Co. has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $756.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.33 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Meredith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.83%.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

