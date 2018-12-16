Virtusa (VRTU) Given a $64.00 Price Target by Barrington Research Analysts

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) received a $64.00 price target from research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VRTU. ValuEngine downgraded Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Virtusa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on Virtusa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Shares of VRTU opened at $40.30 on Friday. Virtusa has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $58.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Virtusa had a positive return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Virtusa will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Virtusa news, President Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $198,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 118,822 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,630.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Virtusa by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,352,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,343,000 after purchasing an additional 55,460 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Virtusa by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,352,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,343,000 after purchasing an additional 55,460 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Virtusa by 6.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Virtusa by 26.7% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Virtusa by 6.9% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 142,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

