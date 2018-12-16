Visa Inc (V) is Torch Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Torch Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,578 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.3% of Torch Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Torch Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,549,085 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,099,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,089 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,466,413 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,320,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,540 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,192,387 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,012,232,000 after purchasing an additional 365,072 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,098,080 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,469,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,388,030 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,110,995,000 after purchasing an additional 107,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $2,009,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $484,774.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 241,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,200,677.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,395 shares of company stock valued at $16,697,489 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $135.09 on Friday. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $111.02 and a twelve month high of $151.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 49.98% and a return on equity of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Visa from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.09.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

