Visa (V) Receiving Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Visa (NYSE:V) has been trending positive this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Visa earned a news sentiment score of 2.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the credit-card processor an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of V stock opened at $135.09 on Friday. Visa has a 1 year low of $111.02 and a 1 year high of $151.56. The firm has a market cap of $277.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 49.98% and a return on equity of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Analysts predict that Visa will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.09.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $2,009,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $484,774.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 241,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,200,677.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,395 shares of company stock worth $16,697,489 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

