Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Buys Shares of 5,664 Tableau Software Inc (DATA)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,664 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tableau Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tableau Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Tableau Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tableau Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Tableau Software news, insider Adam Selipsky sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.63, for a total transaction of $427,142.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,733,591.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilarie A. Koplow sold 228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $26,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,244,248 shares of company stock worth $140,585,870. 19.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DATA opened at $128.88 on Friday. Tableau Software Inc has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $131.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -55.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). Tableau Software had a negative return on equity of 25.49% and a negative net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tableau Software Inc will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DATA shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Tableau Software in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Citigroup set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Tableau Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Tableau Software and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. First Analysis upgraded shares of Tableau Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tableau Software from $128.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.41.

Tableau Software Profile

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

