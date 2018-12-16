Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Purchases Shares of 70,451 Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJJ)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000. Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 37,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJJ stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $24.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0815 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th.

