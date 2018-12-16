Vitae (VITAE) Trading Down 13.4% This Week

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00031852 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vitae has a market cap of $11.23 million and approximately $16,466.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vitae has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00014775 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00020909 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 10,785,001 coins and its circulating supply is 10,784,001 coins. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

