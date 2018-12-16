Vodafone Group (VOD) vs. ZIM (ZIMCF) Financial Analysis

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) and ZIM (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Vodafone Group and ZIM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vodafone Group N/A N/A N/A ZIM 119.80% 58.55% 52.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.7% of Vodafone Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Vodafone Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 70.7% of ZIM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vodafone Group and ZIM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vodafone Group 0 3 9 1 2.85 ZIM 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vodafone Group presently has a consensus target price of $33.96, indicating a potential upside of 68.76%. Given Vodafone Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vodafone Group is more favorable than ZIM.

Dividends

Vodafone Group pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. ZIM does not pay a dividend. Vodafone Group pays out 77.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vodafone Group and ZIM’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vodafone Group $54.48 billion 0.99 $3.24 billion $1.36 14.79 ZIM $500,000.00 0.28 -$40,000.00 N/A N/A

Vodafone Group has higher revenue and earnings than ZIM.

Risk & Volatility

Vodafone Group has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZIM has a beta of -2.03, meaning that its stock price is 303% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vodafone Group beats ZIM on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere. It also offers Internet of Things connections to communicate securely with network; and cloud and security services for public and private cloud, as well as cloud based applications and products for securing networks and devices. In addition, the company offers carrier services, such as international voice, IP transit, and messaging. Further, it provides renting of mobile virtual network services. Vodafone Group Plc serves approximately 536 million mobile customers and 20 million fixed broadband customers. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

ZIM Company Profile

ZIM Corporation provides software products and services for the database and mobile markets in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Singapore, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Mobile and Enterprise Software. It develops and sells ZIM integrated development environment (IDE) software, an enterprise software for use in the design, development, and management of information databases and mission critical applications. The company's ZIM IDE software provides an IDE for Microsoft Windows, UNIX, and Linux computer operating systems. Its products are used to develop database applications in various industries, including finance, insurance, marketing, human resource, information, and records management. The company also provides migration services and management products; and short message services. ZIM Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Ottawa, Canada.

