W W Grainger Inc (GWW) Holdings Reduced by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 184,105 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $289,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in W W Grainger by 1,195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in W W Grainger by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 161.3% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $284.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. W W Grainger Inc has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $372.06.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 6.51%. W W Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 47.47%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GWW. Macquarie boosted their price objective on W W Grainger from $314.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on W W Grainger from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on W W Grainger from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on W W Grainger in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on W W Grainger in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.53.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

