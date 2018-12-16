Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) & Capital Financial (CPFH) Critical Comparison

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) and Capital Financial (OTCMKTS:CPFH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Waddell & Reed Financial and Capital Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waddell & Reed Financial 4 3 0 0 1.43 Capital Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Waddell & Reed Financial presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.95%. Given Waddell & Reed Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Waddell & Reed Financial is more favorable than Capital Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Waddell & Reed Financial and Capital Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waddell & Reed Financial $1.16 billion 1.23 $141.27 million $1.92 9.47 Capital Financial $15.57 million N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A

Waddell & Reed Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Financial.

Dividends

Waddell & Reed Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Capital Financial pays an annual dividend of $50.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Waddell & Reed Financial pays out 52.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.2% of Waddell & Reed Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Waddell & Reed Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.0% of Capital Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Waddell & Reed Financial and Capital Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waddell & Reed Financial 14.11% 20.10% 13.58% Capital Financial 0.76% 20.67% 2.08%

Risk & Volatility

Waddell & Reed Financial has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Financial has a beta of 253.74, suggesting that its share price is 25,274% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Waddell & Reed Financial beats Capital Financial on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partners' variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

About Capital Financial

Capital Financial Holdings, Inc., a full-service brokerage firm, provides investment products and services to independent investment representatives, financial planners, and investment advisors in the United States. It offers mutual funds, insurance products, and various other securities, as well as investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Integrity Mutual Funds, Inc. and changed its name to Capital Financial Holdings, Inc. in May 2009. Capital Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Minot, North Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.