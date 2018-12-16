Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $3.50 Million in United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,406 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in URI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in United Rentals by 103.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.45 per share, with a total value of $58,452.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at $259,276.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jenne K. Britell bought 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.07 per share, with a total value of $50,055.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,079.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $105.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.60. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.50 and a 12 month high of $190.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on URI. Zacks Investment Research raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Rentals from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Standpoint Research began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.23.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The company operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, power and pump.

