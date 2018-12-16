Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases New Position in Comerica Incorporated (CMA)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 41,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,000. Comerica accounts for approximately 1.5% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,871,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,636,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after acquiring an additional 31,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $68.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.38. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.67 and a 52 week high of $102.66.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Comerica had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley set a $107.00 price target on shares of Comerica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.26.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

