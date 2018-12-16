Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 163,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,177,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 3.2% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 3,540,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,581,000 after purchasing an additional 827,070 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 425.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 573.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,572,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,621 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,939,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,912,000.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.14 on Friday.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0977 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%.

