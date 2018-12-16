Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes $4.21 Million Position in SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,000. SYSCO accounts for approximately 1.6% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 64.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,662,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929,805 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,903,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,131,000 after purchasing an additional 68,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 83.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,896,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,298 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 342.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,977,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 2.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,974,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,869,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SYSCO alerts:

In other SYSCO news, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $343,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,687.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,215,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $147,222,101.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,804.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,755,007 shares of company stock valued at $249,642,189 in the last 90 days. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SYY opened at $65.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.80. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $75.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 68.81%. The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SYSCO from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SYSCO from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of SYSCO to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.54.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes $4.21 Million Position in SYSCO Co. (SYY)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/wakefield-asset-management-lllp-takes-4-21-million-position-in-sysco-co-syy.html.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.