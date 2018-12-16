Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.58 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) will post $33.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.92 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted sales of $30.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year sales of $137.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.52 billion to $138.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $141.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $138.20 billion to $144.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $33.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.11.

Shares of WBA traded down $3.58 on Friday, reaching $78.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,260,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,469,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $59.07 and a twelve month high of $86.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

In related news, SVP Kimberly R. Scardino sold 11,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $955,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $4,096,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,386,356.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,756 shares of company stock valued at $5,824,194. 15.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

