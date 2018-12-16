Wallace Capital Management Inc. Has $14.74 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Wallace Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.9% of Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 615,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,698,000 after buying an additional 11,491 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 52.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,456,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,673,000 after buying an additional 185,136 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 46,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 42,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $149.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.58.

In other news, CEO Alex Gorsky sold 264,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.96, for a total transaction of $38,601,311.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 481,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,243,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 8,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $1,225,211.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 514,187 shares of company stock valued at $74,951,528. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ opened at $133.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $356.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $118.62 and a 52-week high of $148.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.05 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 26th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/wallace-capital-management-inc-has-14-74-million-holdings-in-johnson-johnson-jnj.html.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.