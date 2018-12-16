Walmart Inc (WMT) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 414.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,698 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 112,567 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 0.5% of Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $152,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $162,000. 29.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $91.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.32. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $124.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 18.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, insider John R. Furner sold 9,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $904,946.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,554,404.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $57,222,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,227,613.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,032,416 shares of company stock worth $1,244,287,839. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Walmart to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $103.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.04.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

