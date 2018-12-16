Waste Management (WM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Waste Management continues to execute its core operating initiatives and instill price and cost discipline to achieve better margins. The company's successful cost-reduction initiatives have helped it achieve EBITDA growth. Its solid waste business is in great shape. The company is increasingly focusing on maximizing return on disposal network. Waste Management continues to enjoy dominant market capitalization and has a steady annual dividend policy. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. On the flip side, seasonality causes considerable fluctuations in Waste Management’s revenues. A debt-laden balance sheet remains a major concern as it may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile.”

Get Waste Management alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Waste Management from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Waste Management from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.14.

WM opened at $91.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $78.39 and a fifty-two week high of $95.49.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 57.76%.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $765,381.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,824.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff M. Harris sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,205,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1,095.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 546.0% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 200.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 113.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Management (WM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.