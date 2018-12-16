Webcoin (WEB) Price Reaches $0.0046 on Major Exchanges

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 16th. Webcoin has a total market capitalization of $154,919.00 and approximately $459,587.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Webcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges including $13.77, $5.60, $32.15 and $7.50. In the last week, Webcoin has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Webcoin alerts:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $353.30 or 0.10774983 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00032321 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

About Webcoin

WEB is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Webcoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,466,700 coins. The official message board for Webcoin is medium.com/@webcoinstoday. Webcoin’s official website is webcoin.today. Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Webcoin Coin Trading

Webcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $24.43, $32.15, $7.50, $13.77, $20.33, $24.68, $50.98, $5.60, $10.39, $18.94 and $33.94. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Webcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Webcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Webcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.