Welbilt, Inc (WBT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Welbilt from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Barclays set a $25.00 price target on shares of Welbilt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 price target on shares of Welbilt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Welbilt from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Shares of Welbilt stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,851,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. Welbilt has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $23.85.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $412.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.89 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 88.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welbilt will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Haresh Shah acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $63,180.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,180. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard James Sheffer acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $60,324.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $60,324. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 38,862 shares of company stock worth $522,897 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

