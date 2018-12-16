Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 40,654 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 426,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,654 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $8,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $110,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 151.9% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Titus Wealth Management bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. TheStreet cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NYSE PDM opened at $17.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $20.57.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.24 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 10.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Dale H. Taysom purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,022.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

