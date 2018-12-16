Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 4,515 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $8,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 235.7% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 136.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTD opened at $136.53 on Friday. Trade Desk Inc has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $161.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.73, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 3.18.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $118.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.05.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total value of $4,272,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,020 shares in the company, valued at $10,684,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Ross sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $473,137.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,578,570.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 614,674 shares of company stock worth $83,373,334 over the last 90 days. 23.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

