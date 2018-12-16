Western Digital (WDC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WDC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Western Digital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.80.

WDC stock opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $106.96.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. Western Digital’s payout ratio is presently 14.80%.

In other news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 1,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $80,150.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 387.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 536.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,247 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

