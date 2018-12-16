Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)‘s stock had its “average” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Sunday. They currently have a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 116.47% from the company’s previous close.

WPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Shares of WPM traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.94. 14,569,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,185. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 33.64%. The business had revenue of $185.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 34.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

