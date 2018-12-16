Williams Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SM Energy (SM)

Williams Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) in a report issued on Wednesday. Williams Capital currently has a $36.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded SM Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $25.00 price target on SM Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, KLR Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.50.

SM Energy stock opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.98.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). SM Energy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $459.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 209.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,471,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,442 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,031 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,107 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 597.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 901,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after acquiring an additional 772,689 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SM Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,085,585 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $254,939,000 after acquiring an additional 562,244 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,109,000.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the Midland Basin and the Eagle Ford shale in Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 468.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 919 net productive oil wells and 489 net productive gas wells.

