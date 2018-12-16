Wincanton’s (WIN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Wincanton (LON:WIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 334 ($4.36).

WIN opened at GBX 246 ($3.21) on Friday. Wincanton has a one year low of GBX 185.25 ($2.42) and a one year high of GBX 309 ($4.04).

Wincanton Company Profile

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

