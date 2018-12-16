Winthrop Partners WNY LLC Acquires 1,722 Shares of Chubb Ltd (CB)

Winthrop Partners WNY LLC boosted its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 1,612.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $128.12 on Friday. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Chubb had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $2,086,508.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,263,399.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total transaction of $159,924.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,207 shares of company stock valued at $34,237,330. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $166.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.80.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

