Winthrop Partners WNY LLC Acquires 2,753 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

Winthrop Partners WNY LLC boosted its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Eaton by 2,675.0% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 145.3% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $70.58 on Friday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43. Eaton had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

