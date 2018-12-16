Winthrop Partners WNY LLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Winthrop Partners WNY LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for approximately 1.7% of Winthrop Partners WNY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,469,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,545 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,614,724.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,477,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477,303 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,429,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,806,000 after acquiring an additional 238,854 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,997,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,508,000 after acquiring an additional 61,326 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,858,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,022,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Doody purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,493.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAYX stock opened at $65.90 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.36 and a 52-week high of $76.02. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The business had revenue of $862.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

