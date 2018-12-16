Wispr (WSP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $0.00

Wispr (CURRENCY:WSP) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Wispr has traded 49.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wispr has a total market capitalization of $44,319.00 and $0.00 worth of Wispr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wispr coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wispr alerts:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00030876 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00002113 BTC.

CoinToGo (2GO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00002097 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000211 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Wispr Profile

Wispr is a coin. Wispr’s total supply is 27,933,852 coins and its circulating supply is 26,627,843 coins. Wispr’s official Twitter account is @WisprTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wispr’s official website is wispr.tech.

Wispr Coin Trading

Wispr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wispr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wispr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wispr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wispr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wispr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.