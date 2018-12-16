Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC Acquires 1,322 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 65.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,079,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,861,000 after buying an additional 825,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,832,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,207,000 after buying an additional 392,679 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,095,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,954,000 after buying an additional 382,319 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 26.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,796,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,316,000 after buying an additional 380,361 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 227.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 445,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,250,000 after buying an additional 309,025 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AMP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $204.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.38.

NYSE:AMP opened at $110.19 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $183.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.37. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.34%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

