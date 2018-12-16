Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC Has $4.34 Million Holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,309,000 after acquiring an additional 23,018 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth $1,511,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 12,316.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

RE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.11.

Shares of RE stock opened at $215.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $203.90 and a 12-month high of $264.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.43.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 11.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($16.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/worldquant-millennium-quantitative-strategies-llc-has-4-34-million-holdings-in-everest-re-group-ltd-re.html.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates through the U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance segments. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.