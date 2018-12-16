Worthington Industries (WOR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $36.86

Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.86 and last traded at $37.40, with a volume of 2506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.53.

WOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Worthington Industries from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Worthington Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.10). Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors now owns 86,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 37.4% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 126.4% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 7.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

