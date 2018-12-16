WPP (WPP) Given a GBX 900 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on WPP (LON:WPP) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, September 24th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,520 ($19.86) target price (down previously from GBX 1,660 ($21.69)) on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. WPP has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,254.21 ($16.39).

Shares of LON WPP opened at GBX 869.40 ($11.36) on Wednesday. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 1,121.44 ($14.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,774 ($23.18).

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

