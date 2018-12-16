XPO Logistics Inc to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (XPO)

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) – Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for XPO Logistics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst K. Sterling now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.20. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

XPO has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Bank of America raised XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks began coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on XPO Logistics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.49. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $116.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 13.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in XPO Logistics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 15,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

